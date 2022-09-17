Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Calico Beans
2 – 16 oz. cans baked beans. 1 – 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. 1 – 20 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained. -In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. -Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Add...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a short-haired domestic female kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lucky is friendly, funny, and playful. For more information on CJ, or to schedule an appointment to meet...
Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
What State College grocery store is cheapest? We compared prices so you don’t have to
Here’s where to find the cheapest eggs, milk, bread and more from six Centre County grocery stores, plus which chain is the most popular in Pennsylvania.
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Cambria Co. man arrested in Johnstown with over 20 grams of meth
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say a wanted man was taken into custody Monday while in possession of over 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Authorities say 42-year-old Eric Cassick was arrested at a residence along McKinley Ave. in the city of Johnstown...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Brookville Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Family Members
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Brookville Man Jailed for Threatening to Shoot Family Members. Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 17 were dispatched to Fox Lane, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a male threatening to use a firearm toward family members.
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in New Kensington, Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hurt or what may have caused...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
Altoona duo busted for selling heroin to informant, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair are sitting behind bars after they were busted selling heroin to a police informant, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Brian Lawrence, 33, is accused of getting $300 worth of heroin from Adriel Harris, 29, and then selling it to an informant, according to police. The informant […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
