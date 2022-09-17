ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crock Pot Calico Beans

2 – 16 oz. cans baked beans. 1 – 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. 1 – 20 oz. can unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained. -In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. -Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Add...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lucky

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Lucky. Lucky is a short-haired domestic female kitten. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Lucky is friendly, funny, and playful. For more information on CJ, or to schedule an appointment to meet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Traffic detour planned for Somerset County bridge project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a traffic detour will go into effect on Monday, September 26, for a scheduled construction project. The work will begin on the T-773 (Crescent Drive) bridge rehabilitation project sometime on Monday. The Crescent Bridge crosses over Clear Shade Creek in Ogle Township. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway After 2-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Investigation Underway After Two-Year-Old Child Falls Down Stairs in Brady Township. Police are investigating an incident involving an injured child that occurred around 10:00 a.m. on August 31 near Hartzfeld Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo busted for selling heroin to informant, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair are sitting behind bars after they were busted selling heroin to a police informant, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Brian Lawrence, 33, is accused of getting $300 worth of heroin from Adriel Harris, 29, and then selling it to an informant, according to police. The informant […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

