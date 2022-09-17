Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell Gets Past Trigg County on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell Falcons ended their two-match losing streak and picked up their third win of the season as they hosted the Trigg County Wildcats on post Tuesday night. The Falcons scored the first two goals of the night and then kept the Wildcats at arm’s length in picking up a 5-2 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Colonels Take Part in Mustang Stampede
Three runners from Christian County were among those competing over the weekend at one of Western Kentucky’s top cross country events. The Lady Colonels were in Greenville for the annual Mustang Stampede. The Lady Colonels did not have enough to run for the team competition. Individual efforts for the...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Claire Knoth Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth has qualified for the First Round of the Girls’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro next week despite some struggles at times Monday on the difficult course at the Country Club of Paducah in the 1st Region golf tournament. Knoth shot a 99 in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Hunter Reynolds Cards a 156 at All-State Championships
With regional golf action beginning Monday, some of the state’s best boys’ high school golfers took to the course over the weekend for the final big event of the regular season. The 2022 Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association All-State Championship was played Saturday and Sunday. Trigg County’s Hunter...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Runners Gain Experience at Mustang Stampede
A young Todd County Central cross-country team continues to make progress as the season rolls on. The Lady Rebels were in Greenville over the weekend to take part in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. The Lady Rebels did not have enough participants to run for the team competition. Individual efforts...
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Pulls Away from Lady Tigers in Second Half
For a half, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were right in the thick of a tough 2nd Region battle against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Monday evening at the Stadium of Champions. However the Lady Maroon offense found the goal four times in the second half as they pulled out to a 5-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede
A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
14news.com
Owensboro baseball umpire speaks out about mid-game assault
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro baseball umpire is reliving the night he was punched and knocked out in the middle of a little league game. Officials say 30-year-old Glendle Cain is being charged with assault of a sports official and alcohol intoxication after hitting an umpire last week. [Previous...
yoursportsedge.com
Heritage Christian Defense Shines in Win Over Russellville
The main objective of Heritage Christian Academy’s defense Monday was to keep Russellville’s Dalton Gilbert from beating them by himself. The Warriors passed their test with flying colors. Gilbert, who came into Monday’s game with 43 goals in 15 games, scored once while HCA put six goals on...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Rebels’ Hampton Caps Region Round With Clutch Putt
With a spot in the top ten and a trip to the state golf tournament in the balance, Todd County Central’s Jase Paul Hampton drained a putt on the 18th hole at the Region 3 tournament at Indian Hills Country Club on Monday to claim a 9th-place finish. Watch...
yoursportsedge.com
William Lubas’ 3rd Place Finish Leads Falcons at St.Mary Invitational
A top five finish from William Lubas led the way for the Fort Campbell boys’ cross country team over the weekend. The Falcons were in Paducah to take part in the St. Mary Invitational at Noble Park. William Lubas finished his run in a time of 17:57.87, which put...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
whopam.com
Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line
Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
daviessky.org
Video: Daviess County Search & Rescue K9 Team
The K9 Unit for the Daviess County Search & Rescue Team held a training exercise at Rudy Mines Trails. Jim Huff explains how the team conducts a search for a missing person through two demonstrations. Anyone interested in joining Search & Rescue (SAR) may contact the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency at 270-685-8448.
