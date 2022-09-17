Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Three Lady Colonels Take Part in Mustang Stampede
Three runners from Christian County were among those competing over the weekend at one of Western Kentucky’s top cross country events. The Lady Colonels were in Greenville for the annual Mustang Stampede. The Lady Colonels did not have enough to run for the team competition. Individual efforts for the...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
yoursportsedge.com
Landon Hunt Claims Region Golf Title, Falco Qualifies for State
Last year, Landon Hunt crashed the region golf tournament leaderboard with a third-place finish as an eighth grader. On Monday, the Christian County High School freshman hosted the party. Hunt made a 15-foot par putt on his final hole that assured him the region title by one shot over Daviess...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Lady Tigers Run at Mustang Stampede
Three Hopkinsville Lady Tiger runners finished in the top half of the field at one of Western Kentucky’s most competitive meets over the weekend. The Lady Tigers were in Greenville to compete in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. Hopkinsville’s best finish came from Lauren Mayes. Mayes finished the race...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County and North Laurel to Face Off in January
You will want to mark this date down on your calendars. The attention this game will get across the state, and possibly across the country will be pretty significant, as one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2023 will square off against one of the top Kentucky basketball recruits in the Class of 2024.
yoursportsedge.com
Adams Leads Hopkinsville Runners at Mustang Stampede
A quartet of runners from Hopkinsville High School traveled to Greenville over the weekend. The Tigers were there to take part in the annual Mustang Stampede. Hoptown’s leading effort for the day came from Kentrell Adams, who finished the race in a time of 20:35.37. That time put him in 85th place for the boys’ race.
yoursportsedge.com
Fort Campbell Gets Past Trigg County on Senior Night (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell Falcons ended their two-match losing streak and picked up their third win of the season as they hosted the Trigg County Wildcats on post Tuesday night. The Falcons scored the first two goals of the night and then kept the Wildcats at arm’s length in picking up a 5-2 win.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Runners Gain Experience at Mustang Stampede
A young Todd County Central cross-country team continues to make progress as the season rolls on. The Lady Rebels were in Greenville over the weekend to take part in the Muhlenberg County Mustang Stampede. The Lady Rebels did not have enough participants to run for the team competition. Individual efforts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Claire Knoth Qualifies for State First Round
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth has qualified for the First Round of the Girls’ State Golf Tournament in Owensboro next week despite some struggles at times Monday on the difficult course at the Country Club of Paducah in the 1st Region golf tournament. Knoth shot a 99 in the...
yoursportsedge.com
Heritage Christian Defense Shines in Win Over Russellville
The main objective of Heritage Christian Academy’s defense Monday was to keep Russellville’s Dalton Gilbert from beating them by himself. The Warriors passed their test with flying colors. Gilbert, who came into Monday’s game with 43 goals in 15 games, scored once while HCA put six goals on...
whopam.com
HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Swamps Colonels at Mortons Gap
The Hopkins Central Storm picked up their third straight win Monday evening in Mortons Gap. The Storm got three goals from Colton Browning as they thundered past the Christian County Colonels 5-1. Ryley Vincent and Jax Mitchell also scored for Central, whose offense has scored 14 goals over the last...
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Cavanaugh’s 3rd Place Leads Trigg Runners at Mustang Stampede
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continued his big fall on the cross country circuit Saturday. Cavanaugh and the Trigg County Wildcats were in Muhlenberg County for the Mustang Stampede, which is one of the top Western Kentucky events of the fall. Cavanaugh finished third in the high school boys race...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County off to best start since 2007
CADIZ, Ky. - Fans are partying like it's 2007 in Cadiz this weekend. With their win Friday over LaRue County, Trigg County is off to a 5-0 start to its football season. That 5-0 start is their best start to the season since 2007. The Wildcats have gotten to this...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Cathryn Brown Takes 2nd at 1st Region Golf
Cathryn Brown’s quest for a second-straight regional championship fell just a few shots short on Monday, but the Lyon County senior captured runner-up honors at the 1st Region golf tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. Brown carded a 3-over-par 75 on a difficult course that produced just one...
whvoradio.com
Enrollment Above Average At Christian County Schools
Enrollment at Christian County Schools is ahead of the five-year average for this school year. School Superintendent Chris Bentzell says the 2022-23 year is off to a positive start, with one of the highlights being the higher than anticipated enrollment numbers. Bentzel says the majority of schools in Christian County...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Glover Runs Personal Best at Mustang Stampede
A personal best effort for University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover Saturday at Muhlenberg County’s Mustang Stampede. Glover completed his run in a time of 17:25.17 on what some describe as a difficult course with a strong field of competitors. That time placed Glover 19th in the boys’ race....
yoursportsedge.com
Madisonville Pulls Away from Lady Tigers in Second Half
For a half, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers were right in the thick of a tough 2nd Region battle against the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons Monday evening at the Stadium of Champions. However the Lady Maroon offense found the goal four times in the second half as they pulled out to a 5-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
Comments / 0