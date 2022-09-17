Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion volleyball
Clarkston defeated Lake Orion in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) in the OAA Red match played on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
The Oakland Press
Clarkston gets all-important OAA Red victory over Lake Orion in four sets
LAKE ORION — Any wins over Lake Orion are important to the Clarkston volleyball team, but it’s two in particular that the Wolves really want. One is a victory during district play, when the two could potentially meet at Clarkston. The other is the annual regular-season meeting that...
The Oakland Press
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
The Oakland Press
5 Michigan cider mills, orchards not to miss this season
Once September rolls around and cider mills are hard at work, Michigan really shines with her crisp autumn days, colorful foliage and of course, apples. What’s a fall day in Michigan without biting into that picked-right-from-the-tree apple, having a soft, warm donut that leaves your fingertips slightly cinnamon sugar coated and washing it down with tart apple cider produced at a local cider mill and apple orchard.
The Oakland Press
Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown
A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
The Oakland Press
MET announces scholarship winners
Several Oakland County parents will be getting a head start on college tuition for their children with the help of the Michigan Education Trust. The MET announced a partial list of 37 out of 100 winners of their tuition scholarships, totaling $1.5 million dollars. Winners were randomly selected from a...
The Oakland Press
Impress guests at your next fall gathering with Mongers’ Provisions
As temperatures begin to drop to “light jacket” weather, friends and family gatherings move to sports tailgating, picnics and dinner parties in the cooler weather. And that calls for delicious food. Stop one? Mongers’ Provisions, self-proclaimed “culinary outfitters for fine cheeses, chocolates and charcuterie.” With locations in Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say
A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
The Oakland Press
Nursing home workers vote to unionize
Kasandra Kemp says she sometimes cares for 18-32 patients per day at SKLD Bloomfield Hills nursing home. Some of her patients are immobile. As a certified nursing assistant, she helps them bathe and get dressed. She changes diapers for those who are incontinent.. Caring for that many people at one...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing delayed for killer of veteran Detroit firefighter
Sentencing has been postponed for a Detroit man convicted of killing a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last year following a reported road rage incident. Terell Josey, 28, had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien on Sept. 19, but it’s now set for Oct. 3. According to the court file, the adjournment is for “investigation/discovery.”
The Oakland Press
ROHS music students to perform in front of businesses
Dozens of Royal Oak High School students are set to perform in front of businesses in the city to raise funds for the ROHS Band and Orchestra Boosters. Instrumental music students will take turns performing live in front of about 10 different businesses on Friday and Saturday in their largest fundraiser of the year.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park
After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
The Oakland Press
Police: Hired man posed as contractor to steal from Ferndale homeowner
A Detroit man is charged in Ferndale 43rd District Court after police say he presented himself as an electrical contractor to a Ferndale homeowner then stole the new electrical equipment the resident had just bought. Demelle Robinson, 19, was in court Monday to set a preliminary hearing on a charge...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County offering COVID-19 booster, flu vaccines
The Oakland County Health Division is offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine and flu shots for Oakland County residents. Residents 12 years and older are eligible for the new booster two months following the completion of their COVID-19 vaccine primary series or booster. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
The Oakland Press
Independence Twp. road work starts Thursday
Drivers will find a stretch of White Lake Road, north of Andersonville Road in Independence Township, closed from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26, according to road commission officials. This is for storm-sewer repairs just north of Clawson Tank Drive and Gateway Park on Thursday...
The Oakland Press
Orion township beautifies intersection with grants
The Orion Township Corridor Improvement Authority has completed a beautification project at the intersection of Brown and Joslyn roads. Earlier this year, the township was awarded a $25,000 grant from Canadian National railroad, in partnership with America in Bloom to provide matching grant funds to communities where CN operates. The...
The Oakland Press
Last call for fall Adopt-a-Road groups
Drivers are being encouraged to look out for the safety of volunteers who pick up litter along the road sides. Oakland County’s Adopt-A-Road program has three major clean-up dates each year. The final week is Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. In all, 350 groups and organizations help pick up...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Woman dies after crashing Jeep; alcohol use suspected
A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman died Tuesday morning from injuries after crashing her vehicle on Adams Road near Tienken Road, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Alcohol use is suspected as a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep...
