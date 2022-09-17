Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
The First Flying Bike in the World can Reach Speeds of 62 MphJax HudurDetroit, MI
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Lake Orion volleyball
Clarkston defeated Lake Orion in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) in the OAA Red match played on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at Lake Orion High School.
The Oakland Press
Clarkston gets all-important OAA Red victory over Lake Orion in four sets
LAKE ORION — Any wins over Lake Orion are important to the Clarkston volleyball team, but it’s two in particular that the Wolves really want. One is a victory during district play, when the two could potentially meet at Clarkston. The other is the annual regular-season meeting that...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
The Oakland Press
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland
The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
The Oakland Press
Tech issue leads to Stoney Creek HS lockdown
A technical issue in the Stoney Creek High School’s alarm system led to an inadvertent activation of the lockdown system Tueday. School district officials announced later that reactions to the lockdown resulted in misinformation. Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are investigating, as are school officials, exactly how the alarm system...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing delayed for killer of veteran Detroit firefighter
Sentencing has been postponed for a Detroit man convicted of killing a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last year following a reported road rage incident. Terell Josey, 28, had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien on Sept. 19, but it’s now set for Oct. 3. According to the court file, the adjournment is for “investigation/discovery.”
The Oakland Press
Fire in vacant Pontiac school is arson, officials say
A fire in the long-shuttered Perdue Academy in Pontiac was arson, officials say. The Waterford Regional Fire Department, which serves Pontiac, responded to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, said Fire Chief Matt Covey. Firefighters entered the city-owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
MET announces scholarship winners
Several Oakland County parents will be getting a head start on college tuition for their children with the help of the Michigan Education Trust. The MET announced a partial list of 37 out of 100 winners of their tuition scholarships, totaling $1.5 million dollars. Winners were randomly selected from a...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300K on Bingo scratch off
An Oakland County man couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. The lucky 88-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. “I purchased...
Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at the Hawk Community Center on Sept. 22 as part of their DTE Community Concert Series.The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the community center located at 29995 W. Twelve Mile Road in Farmington Hills. During this concert, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be led by Na'Zir McFadden, in his debut as the newly appointed Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador.The concert series is put on by the DTE Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit
Here is a list of the three best places for a hot bowl of flavorful chili in the city of Detroit at Black-owned establishments. The post Three Best Places for Chili in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park
After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
The Oakland Press
Police: Hired man posed as contractor to steal from Ferndale homeowner
A Detroit man is charged in Ferndale 43rd District Court after police say he presented himself as an electrical contractor to a Ferndale homeowner then stole the new electrical equipment the resident had just bought. Demelle Robinson, 19, was in court Monday to set a preliminary hearing on a charge...
Comments / 0