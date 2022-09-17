ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Prep football: JCA downs Tuscaloosa Christian

By Star staff
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDyfi_0hz4ltBS00
Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Travis Barnhill took a Noah Lee pass 67 yards for the go-ahead score with a minute left, and Ethan Fair's interception clinched it as Jacksonville Christian beat Tuscaloosa Christian 40-34 on Friday.

The Thunder improved to 5-0.

