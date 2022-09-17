Mililani hangs tough, but No. 1/2 Mater Dei pulls away

The Mililani High School football team kept its game against national No. 1/2 team Mater Dei competitive through two and a half quarters before the Monarchs pulled away in a 42-14 victory on Friday evening at the campus of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif.

Friday’s game between the Trojans and Monarchs was part of the Trinity vs. USA Showcase, which continues with Kahuku playing St. John Bosco on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. HST.

On Friday, Mililani and Mater Dei were tied at 0 after one quarter. Mililani took a brief 7-0 lead on Kingsten Samuelu’s 1-yard run, but the Monarchs scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-7 lead at halftime.

MD dominated the second half, but Mililani got the game’s final points on a touchdown pass from Emana Tarape to Raymond Roller as time expired.

Mililani drops to 4-2, while Mater Dei improves to 5-0.

Mater Dei, which is located in Santa Ana, Calif., is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by USA Today and No. 2 by MaxPreps.