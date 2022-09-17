Read full article on original website
Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
Trio of Aggies has A&M in second at “Mo” Morial after round two
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the first two rounds of the “Mo” Morial Invitational in second thanks to a trio of Aggies in the top 10 Tuesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club. “Playing 36 holes in a...
Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
