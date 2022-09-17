ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrall, TX

KBTX.com

Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Game Recap: Miami

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Outfitters celebrates ground breaking for third location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After several delays Aggieland Outfitters finally celebrated the ground breaking of it’s upcoming location Monday morning. The new store will be the business’ third location and it will be at 100-200 Fairview Avenue near The Association of Former Students building. The new building will feature a 5,500 square-foot open floor plan making it the second largest location. Fadi Kalaouze, CEO of Aggieland Outfitters said there are no plans to close any of the locations, but once the new store opens the Aggieland Outfitters on George Bush Drive will undergo a revamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LoneStar 92

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
BRYAN, TX

