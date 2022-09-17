ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snook, TX

KBTX.com

Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play. Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs....
MAGNOLIA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars. Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies set to open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#American Football
KBTX.com

Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M

Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

East Texas native competing in national mullet championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ballet Brazos dancers lacing up for The Nutcracker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets for Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of The Nutcracker are now on sale. Casey and Lexi Sink joined The Three to talk about the performance and show off the Snow Queen costume. You can purchase tickets for The Nutcracker in-person at the MSC Box...
KBTX.com

Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes. Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday. “I’d like to say thanks to Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX

