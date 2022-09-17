Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play. Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs....
KBTX.com
College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars. Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers...
KBTX.com
Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
KBTX.com
6th Man Club’s Tipoff Banquet Scheduled for October 21
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball is inviting fans to join the 6th Man Club, the official support group for Aggie Basketball. Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff, as well as hear Coach Buzz Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.
KBTX.com
Aggies set to open SEC Play at Ole Miss Wednesday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team begins its 11th season competing in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels inside Gillom Sports Center. First serve between the Aggies (8-3) and the Rebels (4-6) is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can follow along...
KBTX.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
KBTX.com
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of...
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos dancers lacing up for The Nutcracker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets for Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of The Nutcracker are now on sale. Casey and Lexi Sink joined The Three to talk about the performance and show off the Snow Queen costume. You can purchase tickets for The Nutcracker in-person at the MSC Box...
KBTX.com
Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes. Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday. “I’d like to say thanks to Bryan...
KBTX.com
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in New Braunfels.
Comments / 0