Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: College Park Sets Up Win Against New Caney
WOODLANDS, TX -- With the addition of three new schools, the volleyball schedule is packed with new matchups and new home courts. This time New Caney traveled to College Park for a 13-6A matchup. New Caney was off to huge start, immediately bringing the momentum and leading the Cavaliers in...
High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL. Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19. Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players...
Click2Houston.com
Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win
DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rice beats UL ending the nations longest winning streak
TJ McMahon threw for 303 yards with three touchdown passes to lead Rice over Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21 in a Conference USA opener.
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
EXTRA SECURITY TO BE ON HAND AT CANEY CREEK HIGH HOMECOMING DANCE AFTER STUDENT MAKES SHOOTING THREAT
Officials and administrators with the Conroe Independent School District took swift action after learning that one of their students made a threat about committing a shooting at this coming weekend’s Caney Creek High School homecoming dance. according to CISD due to the threat, extra security will be on hand...
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
fox26houston.com
$19M Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket sold in Montgomery County
WILLIS, Texas - Check your tickets! Someone won the jackpot, and the prize has yet to be claimed. The Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million matched all six numbers for the Sept. 17 drawing. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in New Braunfels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12-foot alligator spotted on road in Atascocita subdivision captured by Pct. 4 deputies, video show
What's with all these gators in and around the Houston area?! 🐊 Just a week ago a gator was captured in Cinco Ranch. This week, an even bigger one was captured in Atascocita.
Downtown Houston welcomes new tequila-fueled Mexican restaurant
Real Agave is a new spot by Bill Floyd, veteran restaurateur behind El Real Tex-Mex.
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???
Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Comments / 0