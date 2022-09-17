ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Caney, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: College Park Sets Up Win Against New Caney

WOODLANDS, TX -- With the addition of three new schools, the volleyball schedule is packed with new matchups and new home courts. This time New Caney traveled to College Park for a 13-6A matchup. New Caney was off to huge start, immediately bringing the momentum and leading the Cavaliers in...
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win

DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
DEER PARK, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???

Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
WILLIS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX

