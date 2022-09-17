ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NEWS10 ABC

Healthcare workers to demonstrate outside of Gov. office

Members of the Save New York's Safety Net (SNYSN) coalition will demonstrate outside of Governor Kathy Hochul's office on the second floor of the state capitol today at 1:30 p.m. Along with provider members of SNYSN, allies, supporters and patients will also be in attendance to join the demonstration as well. The demonstration will occur as the state Health Department (DOH) holds its second webinar on the transition of the Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit from managed care to fee-for-service.
ADVOCACY
NEWS10 ABC

COVID 19 Report Card no longer required

- With the school year just starting back up COVID-19 is still on the mind of teachers, parents and students. Just recently, state officials released a report updating school guidelines in accordance with the coronavirus, this includes no longer requiring schools to publish what's known as a COVID 19 Report Card which published the number of COVID positive cases by school district, a method used for the past two years.
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

Cannabis Control Board approves home growing regulations

NEW YORK (NEWS10) --The Cannabis Control Board has approved new growing regulations for medical patients and designated caregivers to grow their own cannabis at home. This vote paves the way for medical cannabis patients in New York to have a more affordable option to access their medicine.
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Kristy’s Barn

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall fun is in full swing at Kristy’s Barn! The farm was established in 1910 and three generations later, it’s still in the family. Owned by Kris and Ken Johnson, Kristy’s Barn puts an emphasis on using green farming practices and creating a family-friendly environment. Right now on the farm, you […]
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
