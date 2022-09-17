Read full article on original website
Study: New York is 2022’s best state for teachers
According to WalletHub, the most teacher-friendly state in 2022 is New York.
Healthcare workers to demonstrate outside of Gov. office
Members of the Save New York's Safety Net (SNYSN) coalition will demonstrate outside of Governor Kathy Hochul's office on the second floor of the state capitol today at 1:30 p.m. Along with provider members of SNYSN, allies, supporters and patients will also be in attendance to join the demonstration as well. The demonstration will occur as the state Health Department (DOH) holds its second webinar on the transition of the Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit from managed care to fee-for-service.
COVID 19 Report Card no longer required
- With the school year just starting back up COVID-19 is still on the mind of teachers, parents and students. Just recently, state officials released a report updating school guidelines in accordance with the coronavirus, this includes no longer requiring schools to publish what's known as a COVID 19 Report Card which published the number of COVID positive cases by school district, a method used for the past two years.
Cannabis Control Board approves home growing regulations
NEW YORK (NEWS10) --The Cannabis Control Board has approved new growing regulations for medical patients and designated caregivers to grow their own cannabis at home. This vote paves the way for medical cannabis patients in New York to have a more affordable option to access their medicine.
Capital Region car crimes on the rise
The Albany Police Department issuing an advisory to the public this weekend and news 10 has an exclusive look at what's being done to fight the increase in crime.
Dutchess County CO accused of trying to bring drugs into prison
A New York State Corrections Officer was arrested on September 16 after an investigation found she was allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics into a New York State Department of Corrections Facility. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, has been charged with three different felonies in relation to this case.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Off the Beaten Path: Kristy’s Barn
SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall fun is in full swing at Kristy’s Barn! The farm was established in 1910 and three generations later, it’s still in the family. Owned by Kris and Ken Johnson, Kristy’s Barn puts an emphasis on using green farming practices and creating a family-friendly environment. Right now on the farm, you […]
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Competition reality show filmed in Capital Region holds premiere
"The Real Estate Commission," a reality real estate competition show, had its red carpet premiere at Madison Theater Monday night.
