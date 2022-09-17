Enjoy the warm sunshine today as high temperatures near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in the mountains. With fall officially kicking off Thursday, the cooler weather change could not be more timely. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon giving us a chance for scattered showers during the day, while also delivering some fresh fall air Thursday night into Friday morning.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO