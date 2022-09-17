Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Magnolia sweeps Rudder 25-13, 25-23, 25-15
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team dropped a 3 set decision against Magnolia Tuesday night at The Armory. The loss drops the Lady Rangers to 29-9 overall and 1-3 in district play. Londyn Singleton led Rudder with 9 kills, while Neeley Rutledge added 4 kills and 12 digs....
KBTX.com
College Station volleyball tops Consol in crosstown showdown
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. College Station’s Avery Psencik led all players with 19 kills. Riley Newton pitched in 8 kills for the Lady Cougars. Lesley Munoz led the Lady Tigers...
KBTX.com
Werner Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday morning. Running in his first race as an Aggie, Werner finished eighth overall with a time of 24:37.0 at the Texas A&M Invitational on the 8k Dale Watts Cross Country course. Topping all but two teams’ top runners, Werner was Texas A&M’s sixth runner as the Aggie men won the team title.
KBTX.com
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
KBTX.com
Aggies claim “buy-in” from team has improved
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team had the bounce-back game they needed after taking down then 13th-ranked Miami 17-9. Following the Aggies’ loss to Appalachian State a week ago, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and other players mentioned that not everybody was completely “bought-in” during every play in practice. That loss seemingly served as a wake-up call, and the team said the “buy-in” has been better.
KBTX.com
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
KBTX.com
Constantinou Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou was named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. This is the second time in his career Constantinou has earned the weekly accolade. Constantinou boasted a 44.3 average in the 17-9 win over No. 13...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M 2023 football schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The complete 2023 Texas A&M football schedule was announced Tuesday evening by the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies will begin SEC play at home against Auburn on Sept. 23 before heading to Arlington to take on Arkansas. A&M returns to Kyle Field to clash with Alabama and makes the trip to Tennessee the next week. Following the Oct. 21 bye week, the Aggies will host South Carolina and Mississippi State at home, and travel to Ole Miss and LSU to close out the regular season.
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
KBTX.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Four
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings after Week Four and Seven teams in the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 5. The 2-1 Cougars had a bye week last Friday and will open district play this week against Leander.
KBTX.com
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M will kick-off against Mississippi State at 3pm on October 1st
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 19, 2022) - The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 1. The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on October 1 will feature South Carolina State at South Carolina in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at Mississippi State in the afternoon window and Georgia at Missouri in primetime.
KBTX.com
Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
KBTX.com
Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes. Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday. “I’d like to say thanks to Bryan...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Students continue to fight for Memorial Student Center as an early voting location
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students returned to the Brazos County Commissioners Court for the third time on Tuesday. Students came to express their frustrations to county commissioners over College Station City Hall replacing the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location. The decision was made in July, a time when many students were still away for the summer. Texas A&M students said they were shocked when they heard the news and feel the decision disenfranchises their vote. The students expected the Commissioners Court to discuss reversing the decision for this year’s upcoming election, but the agenda item was for a discussion on it’s possible return next year.
KBTX.com
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
