HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition
A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT- Jack Rabbit Jog
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to get all the details on this years second Jack Rabbit Jog happening in Hopkinsville. For more information click here.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Taste the world’s culture & food! 32nd BG International Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Taste the world’s culture & food this Saturday at the 32nd Annual Bowling Green International Festival. The 2022 BG International Fest opening ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m. at Circus Square Park. Concession stands and performances all kick off at 9:00 a.m. The festival goes all the way to 6 p.m.
BG 26.2 holds self defense class for runners
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story that News 40 brought you before…the BG 26.2 running club is doing everything they can to keep runners safe. They held a self defense class to teach runners exactly what to do if someone threatening approaches them while running. This in...
Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
Doctor visits local shelter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local shelter program Room in The Inn, a non-profit organization. helps the homeless population with medical care. Hotel Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on building a community where everyone has equal. opportunity to succeed. The organization helps with things such as housing, health...
Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
El Maz coming near WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green, Warren County Disaster Recovery will hold two tornado recovery events in September. One will be at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2617 Russellville Road at doors 15 and 16 at the car rider loop.
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation. Marlon Jackson, 46, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July.
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
Police searching for man after brother injured in shooting
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after his brother was shot this morning. Authorities say the shooting was located in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The WCSO, along with EMS, responded around 11:36 a.m. to River Place for a gunshot victim who was being driven there by a relative. The victim suffered injuries from a single gunshot and was transported to Skyline Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.
Interstate 65 project to impact traffic in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. – A road project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will cause a large traffic impact beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 stated lane closures are in place between the Kentucky-Tennessee line at mile point 0.0 and the Warren County line at mile point 13.
