Bowling Green, KY

whopam.com

HHS student wins Distinguished Young Women competition

A Hopkinsville High School student is this year’s Christian County Distinguished Young Woman. The competition was Sunday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre and Hadley Hancock claimed the top honor. Yari Vazquez was the runner-up, Bailey Kington second runner-up, McKenzi Travis third runner-up and Mallory Aldridge was the fourth...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT- Jack Rabbit Jog

On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Ryan Dearbone to get all the details on this years second Jack Rabbit Jog happening in Hopkinsville. For more information click here.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Greenwood, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wnky.com

BG 26.2 holds self defense class for runners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story that News 40 brought you before…the BG 26.2 running club is doing everything they can to keep runners safe. They held a self defense class to teach runners exactly what to do if someone threatening approaches them while running. This in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Doctor visits local shelter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local shelter program Room in The Inn, a non-profit organization. helps the homeless population with medical care. Hotel Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on building a community where everyone has equal. opportunity to succeed. The organization helps with things such as housing, health...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Person
Jimmy Carter
wnky.com

Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

El Maz coming near WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green, Warren County Disaster Recovery will hold two tornado recovery events in September. One will be at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2617 Russellville Road at doors 15 and 16 at the car rider loop.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
#Local Life#Localevent#High School#Festival#Jrotc#The U S Congress#American Legion Post#Americans
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title

The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
UTICA, KY
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Police searching for man after brother injured in shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man after his brother was shot this morning. Authorities say the shooting was located in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The WCSO, along with EMS, responded around 11:36 a.m. to River Place for a gunshot victim who was being driven there by a relative. The victim suffered injuries from a single gunshot and was transported to Skyline Hospital in Tennessee for treatment.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Interstate 65 project to impact traffic in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. – A road project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will cause a large traffic impact beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 stated lane closures are in place between the Kentucky-Tennessee line at mile point 0.0 and the Warren County line at mile point 13.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

