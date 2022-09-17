ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Williamston’s Petersburg looking to lead Hornets to state championship

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 6-4 2021 season, the Williamston Hornets are eyeing much better results this year. Head coach Steve Kersten is putting plenty of belief in his senior quarterback Alex Petersburg to reach much loftier goals. Petersburg laid the foundation a season ago. This year, he’s...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to Haslett to take on the Vikings (3-1) in our WILX Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. The Bulldogs and Vikings will fight for the top of the CAAC-Red; they’re both 2-0 in division play. The Vikings’ only...
MASON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan looks competitive, but falls short against Maryland

The Michigan men’s soccer team has struggled to put on a consistent performance in recent weeks. The Wolverines have at times looked underwhelming, but at times displayed a grit not normally seen by such a young team. On Friday, Michigan (2-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) looked competitive and generated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Wharton Center puts together a musical in 3 weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Wharton Center is debuting a musical with only three weeks of preparation. Cast members had just a week to learn the music and only two more weeks to memorize the script and to rehearse. Students and professionals are working together on the project...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

LIVE: Fall arrives in a big way, Fiona hits on Maria anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us how the final three days of summer will hold up as fall arrives on Thursday. We discuss Monday’s top trending headlines, including Hurricane Fiona hitting Puerto Rico on the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a rapper helping a Uvalde victim buy a home, and a frozen beef recall. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI

