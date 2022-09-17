ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland holds Colonie to 7 in week 2

By Brandon Williams
 4 days ago

SCOTIA-GLENVILLE, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Guilderland hosted Colonie under the Friday night lights and their offense came alive in the second half.

They went into halftime with a 14-0 lead and extended it quick fast an in a hurry when the second half kicked off. Damian Gizzi was scrambling to make a play until he spotted Mike Scuzzarella open. Once he got the ball in his hands he made some moves and picked up first down yardage heading into Colonie territory.

Since he was hot they gave it to him again on a touchdown run up the gut. Colonie just couldn’t contain the Dutchmen’s offense tonight. Guilderland wins 35-7.

