kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Saturday is hazardous waste collection day in Summit County

Recycle Utah’s semi-annual household hazardous materials collection happens this weekend. Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the event is in partnership with Sunrise Rotary Club whose members help collect and toss the materials into appropriate bins. She says they collect just about everything. “We collect paints, varnishes, solvents, chemicals, motor...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
