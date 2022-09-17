Read full article on original website
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic Views
Guardsman Pass(Image is author's) For people going from the Salt Lake Valley to Midway, Heber, or the Park City area, an alternative route to take may be Guardsman Pass. It is a scenic drive over the mountain from the Brighton ski area in Big Cottonwood Canyon and coming out at the town of Midway.
kslnewsradio.com
Another record set Tuesday in SLC, rain is on the way for western Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — While the official start of fall isn’t until Thursday, the record-breaking summer of 2022 continued on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport hit 92 degrees Tuesday, setting a new daily record. The previous record of 91 was set in 1993.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
Are the Salt Lake City Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Saturday is hazardous waste collection day in Summit County
Recycle Utah’s semi-annual household hazardous materials collection happens this weekend. Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the event is in partnership with Sunrise Rotary Club whose members help collect and toss the materials into appropriate bins. She says they collect just about everything. “We collect paints, varnishes, solvents, chemicals, motor...
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
kjzz.com
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
