ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moversmakers.org

Top Ohio foundation taps local leader

A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Sylvania, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health Issues#Sylvania Water Polo#St Francis De Sales#Sylvania Southview#Sylvania Northview#Swp#Fantastic
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Planned Pethood hopes more people will open their hearts and homes to foster pets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization held a special photo shoot to highlight the need for more fosters at a local rescue. Planned Pethood takes in hundreds of injured, abandoned and unwanted animals every year but finding fosters to help care for all of them is becoming more challenging. The organization doesn’t have a brick and mortar shelter; all of its animals care cared for by fosters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin community sends off battalion deployed to Middle East

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin community showed its appreciation for members of the armed forces on Tuesday. The 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment is heading to the Middle East as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint operation to fight ISIL. WTOL 11 spoke with soldiers and their families...
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Man found dead in west Toledo home Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to Toledo police, the death is being handled as a homicide investigation. This is the 45th homicide in Toledo in 2022. If you have information, you...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
13abc.com

Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a heartless crime that police say most people don’t hear about, but it does happen. That crime being thieves breaking into a home while a family is attending a funeral. It recently happened last week to a Toledo family. Police are looking for two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy