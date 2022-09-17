Read full article on original website
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
WBKO
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
clayconews.com
Five Public Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners in Kentucky by United States Department of Education
FRANKFORT, KY – The U. S. Department of Education (USED) has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence. The five schools and their districts are:. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School...
lakercountry.com
Couple of Russell County sites part of new statewide archaeological database
A new website showcasing more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites around the state has been launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Two of the sites are in Russell County:. Lake Cumberland Petrogylph: Russell Co., Late Archaic...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked hard for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The ‘Heart of Danville’ says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001 when it won the ‘Great American Main Street’ award.
WKYT 27
Day 1 of Ky. school shooter’s parole hearings wraps up
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The parole hearings for Kentucky school shooter Michael Carneal are underway. Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky. He is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WBKO
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today. Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road around 11:30 a.m. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
WKYT 27
One person injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
Tennessee Tribune
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
wnky.com
BG 26.2 holds self defense class for runners
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story that News 40 brought you before…the BG 26.2 running club is doing everything they can to keep runners safe. They held a self defense class to teach runners exactly what to do if someone threatening approaches them while running. This in...
wnky.com
Doctor visits local shelter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At local shelter program Room in The Inn, a non-profit organization. helps the homeless population with medical care. Hotel Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on building a community where everyone has equal. opportunity to succeed. The organization helps with things such as housing, health...
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
wnky.com
El Maz coming near WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
