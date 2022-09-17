Read full article on original website
WBKO
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
wnky.com
El Maz coming near WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular Mexican restaurant El Mazatlán is opening a new location in the old WKU Chili’s. News 40 did some surveying on campus of students when the news broke just a few days ago to see how students felt about the new eatery on campus, and even though it’s not affiliated with WKU, many students said they would patronize the new location regardless of being able to use their meal plan to cover it. Students told us that Mexican cuisine was one of if not their favorite types of food.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wnky.com
Taste the world’s culture & food! 32nd BG International Festival this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Taste the world’s culture & food this Saturday at the 32nd Annual Bowling Green International Festival. The 2022 BG International Fest opening ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m. at Circus Square Park. Concession stands and performances all kick off at 9:00 a.m. The festival goes all the way to 6 p.m.
WBKO
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
wnky.com
Groove & Glow brings Glasgow community together
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow’s Groove and Glow kicked off for a second time to light up the sky!. April Russell of Entertain Glasgow said the event is the biggest the group does for the year to bring the community out where everything is free. “We want to essentially...
WBKO
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
wnky.com
Local boy appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A story News 40 brought you this past summer has made it to the nightly news! Do you remember Jockeys by JW?. 13-year-old JW Hardin has created his own company called Jockeys by JW. He custom paints jockeys in any design or color a customer wants. NBC’s Nightly...
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
wnky.com
Scottsville celebrates 40th Jacksonian Festival
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Scottsville celebrated its 40th year of the Jacksonian Festival this past Saturday. Rogerlynne Briddon of the Scottsville City Council said this event first started in 1982, honoring a historic hotel that once stood in Scottsville named the Jacksonian. The hotel was around the turn of the century and lasted all the way through, until about the late seventies.
whvoradio.com
United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians
On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
College Heights Herald
El Mazatlan restaurant coming to former Chili’s location
Members of the WKU community will soon have another dining option to add to their arsenal. El Mazatlan, an authentic Mexican food restaurant chain with multiple locations in Bowling Green, posted a teaser video on its Facebook page on Sept. 15 for an upcoming location at 268 Alumni Ave. next to the Alumni Square Garage.
wnky.com
Rock The Vote encourages WKU students to register to vote
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is National Voter Registration Day and Western Kentucky University is making sure as many students as possible are registered. At Rock The Vote on campus this afternoon, students could simply scan a QR code to be registered to vote. Rock The Vote is a national effort to get young students engaged in the political process.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
wnky.com
Locals go “Over the Edge’ to support the Barren River Child Advocacy Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fifth annual Over the Edge for Child Advocacy took place this past weekend!. The Barren River Child Advocacy Center asked locals to be brave and step over the edge to repel down five stories in order to raise money for the Child Advocacy Center.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation. Marlon Jackson, 46, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July.
wcluradio.com
Cave City Chamber announces candidate forum
CAVE CITY — The Cave City Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m. The forum will serve as an opportunity for the community to hear from mayoral and council candidates. Questions are being accepted ahead of the event.
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
