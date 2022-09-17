Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Lady Dawgs begin district play on Friday. Watch the video above for highlights from Tuesday’s game.
Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
Midland Animal Shelter
Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
Cibolo Steele, Odessa Permian soar in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings with marquee wins (Sept. 20)
With the first month of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed through Week 4. We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest...
MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ector County (Ector County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Ector County. The officials stated that six vehicles were involved in the crash that [..]
Weather Balloon
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
MISD Board selects Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s board selected Kellie Spencer as acting superintendent for the district at last night’s monthly board meeting. Spencer has been MISD’s Chief of Administrative Services since 2020, but will now take on the duties of superintendent until the board makes their final decision later this year.
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
Fix West Texas hosted their ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted a ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ clinic at Sherwood Park in Odessa, Sunday morning. ‘Pets in need, Pay what you can’ is a drive-thru vaccination clinic where people who can’t afford to pay full price for vet services can receive them at a price they can afford.
Balmorhea State Park
Home of the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool, Balmorhea State Park is located in Toyahvale in West Texas. The park has been open since the 1930s and welcomes more than 200,000 visitors each year. Balmorhea State Park gets its water from the San Solomon Springs, which has provided water...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
ECISD, Odessa Police arrest man for early morning break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after trying to break into Burnet Elementary School Monday morning. According to a release from ECISD, around 6:20 a.m., a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school’s cafeteria. A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police.
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
