Pecos, TX

cbs7.com

Midland TLCA football to forfeit next four games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland TLCA football team is forfeiting its next four games, Coach David Willis confirmed with CBS7 on Tuesday. The Eagles are in their first season playing 11-man football, and have struggled to field enough players because of injuries. Midland TLCA’s upcoming games against Iraan, McCamey,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MISD Unified Basketball begins in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Unified Basketball began at Abell Junior High School. The programs goal is to bring children with special needs with general education together through sports. Watch the video for a more inside look.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Shelter

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland defeats Fort Stockton in final tune-up for district. The Midland High School volleyball team defeated Fort Stockton in four sets on Tuesday night at MHS. The Springboard Center honors staff on National Addiction Professionals’ Day. Lawmakers were concerned that multiple Texas agencies were punting on an...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Young baseball player remembered at Odessa prayer vigil

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families, friends, baseball players, and coaches mourned a young athlete during a candlelight vigil at McKinney Park in Odessa on Monday night. Oscar Valentin “Vale” Gonzalez played for Basin Prospects Baseball, according to the team’s Facebook page. Oscar was killed in a car accident. Out of respect for Oscar’s family, Yourbasin.com […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Jordan Elementary School joins the Peanut Butter Brigade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s Hunger Action Awareness month, and CBS7 has brought in several small businesses to help end the fight against hunger by collecting peanut butter for the West Texas Food Bank. However, because of one commercial, an Odessa Elementary School is joining the ranks. There are...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Weather Balloon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Meteorologist Jeff Hill wanted to get out into the field and get an " UP CLOSE " look at how a weather balloon is assembled…and a local meteorologist from the National weather Service gave us a closer look at a balloon.. If you have ever seen...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has confirmed with CBS7 that an accident on I-20 has shut down Westbound lanes at mile marker 105. CBS7 is also working to get information on a second accident on I-20 that is causing the Eastbound lanes to reach a standstill. According to DPS, an...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College recognizes Cogdell Scholars

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 8, Midland College recognized 25 students who are attending Midland College or the University of Texas Permian Basin and receiving full scholarship assistance from the Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship. All of these President’s and Deans’ List students began their higher education journeys at...
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX
americasstateparks.org

Balmorhea State Park

Home of the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool, Balmorhea State Park is located in Toyahvale in West Texas. The park has been open since the 1930s and welcomes more than 200,000 visitors each year. Balmorhea State Park gets its water from the San Solomon Springs, which has provided water...
TOYAHVALE, TX
cbs7.com

DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning.  According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

6 vehicle crash, 5 injured in Ector Co.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a six-vehicle crash that left five people injured on Interstate 20 in Ector County. The call came in at approximately 4:50 p.m. A truck tractor was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near the 104 mile marker...
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]

