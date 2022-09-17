Read full article on original website
Related
Nathan MacKinnon gets real about timing of massive contract with Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL after inking an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche that carries an average annual value of $12.6 million. With a new deal secured, MacKinnon lets out a huge sigh of relief as he doesn’t have to deal with a huge cloud over his head […] The post Nathan MacKinnon gets real about timing of massive contract with Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch
League of Legends Patch 12.18 is here! This is the patch that Worlds will be played on, hence smaller, pro-play aimed changes are being shipped. Check out the full League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes here. League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes Ashe These changes are aimed at bringing Ashe up to par with her […] The post League of Legends Patch 12.18 Notes: The Worlds Patch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitch will be banning gambling streams
In the near future, Twitch will start banning streams that feature online gambling on it. Click here to learn more about this banning, and why it came to be. This call to ban gambling from Twitch did not just happen out of nowhere. It all started when some of Twitch’s biggest streamers, like Matthew “Mizkif” […] The post Twitch will be banning gambling streams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top Selling Games on Steam This Week (September 12-18, 2022)
Looking for a new game to play? Your next few hundred hours of enjoyment might be among these top selling games on Steam for the week of September 12 to September 18. Note that this information is taken from steamdb, and is based on the Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers updated every Sunday. This list is sorted by revenue, with 1 being the highest. Other products on the Steam Store such as DLCs, Soundtracks, other additional content, and the Steam Deck has been omitted from this list. Game pre-orders for titles that have not yet released have also been omitted. All game information is taken from the game’s official Steam page.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0