Private School Round-up: Brook Hill now 2-2 after getting home win over White Oak

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Brook Hill Guard is now even on the season at 2-2, after getting a Friday night home win over the White Oak Roughnecks.

The final score was: 55-29

Next week Brook Hill will head to Atlanta to play the Rabbits, while White Oak will head to Elkhart.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.