Bullard, TX

Private School Round-up: Brook Hill now 2-2 after getting home win over White Oak

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Brook Hill Guard is now even on the season at 2-2, after getting a Friday night home win over the White Oak Roughnecks.

Play of the Night: Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton’s outstanding sliding catch

The final score was: 55-29

Next week Brook Hill will head to Atlanta to play the Rabbits, while White Oak will head to Elkhart.

KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage remains undefeated after 42-0 win over Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs are 4-0 for the season after winning over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday night. The final score was: 42-0 Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to face the Bullard Panthers in Carthage for their first district game of the season. Marshall will play at home against Pine […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola takes down Bullard by one point in Week 4

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Yellowjackets beat the Bullard Panthers by one point in a close football game on Friday night. The final score was: 44-43 Next week, Bullard will head to Carthage to take on the Bulldogs in the first week of district play, while Mineola will head to Mount Vernon in their […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud commits to Alabama

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One of the top recruits in the country made his college commitment Monday morning in Tyler, as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is a four-star recruit and before Monday had narrowed his decision down to Alabama and Oklahoma. While he appreciated coach […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newest Rose Complex addition expected to be complete March 2023

Tyler, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler expects the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to be complete by March 2023. The $28 million project will transform the Tyler Rose Complex by adding the city’s new conference center. City officials are excited and say the W.T. Brookshire convention center will be state-of-the-art. “Inside it’s going to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD approves $315,722 for new band instruments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved $315,722 to buy new band instruments for middle school students. “We are putting horns in students’ hands that should not be used due to safety and hygiene issues,” LISD Director of Bands, Rhonda Daniel said. Increased participation in band means that certain […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

