Private School Round-up: Brook Hill now 2-2 after getting home win over White Oak
BULLARD, Texas ( KETK ) — The Brook Hill Guard is now even on the season at 2-2, after getting a Friday night home win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
The final score was: 55-29
Next week Brook Hill will head to Atlanta to play the Rabbits, while White Oak will head to Elkhart.
