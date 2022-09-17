Huge second quarter sparks Loachapoka to first Battle of Highway 14 win since 2013

Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game
Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard cracks state top 10; Auburn High still No. 1 in Class 7A
Auburn High still stands on top of the Class 7A rankings, while Beauregard has cracked the top 10 in Class 5A — all part of the new ASWA football poll released Wednesday morning. Undefeated Lee-Scott also jumped up two spots to No. 3 in the newest AISA rankings. Beauregard...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn schedules Samford for 2023 season
Auburn has scheduled in-state FCS opponent Samford for the 2023 season. The SEC announced the game during its 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday on SEC Network. The game will be the 30th meeting between Samford and Auburn and the fourth since 2011. The game continues Auburn’s willingness to play in-state...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri
Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Plan your trip to Nashville: Auburn’s 2023 football schedule released
Auburn fans headed to Broadway can go ahead and plan their trip, as the date for Auburn’s visit to Vanderbilt in Nashville next year has been officially announced along with the rest of the 2023 SEC schedule. Auburn is set to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4. The date...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss
Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson
A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We lost our fundamentals’: Bryan Harsin, Austin Troxell assess offensive line play
Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State was collectively ugly for Auburn, but especially so for its offensive line. The Nittany Lions were able to penetrate with ease, logging 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and six sacks, the third-most allowed in the country in both marks last week.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
Auburn football: 3 alumni who should be considered for HC if Bryan Harsin is fired
Auburn football is on the verge of being a dumpster fire if Paul Finebaum was right about the Penn State Week 3 matchup being a ‘bellwether’ for the rest of the season. After a 41-12 rout that was slipping away by halftime and in the books by the start of the third quarter, Bryan Harsin was on the defensive at Monday’s press scrum — talking down to reporters and giving credence to the idea that his seat has white hot.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts
As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: The end is here for Bryan Harsin. All that's left is the press release
Monday Down South Presented by — Weekly takeaways, trends, and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. As of late Sunday night, Bryan Harsin was still employed as Auburn’s head coach, meaning he survived the critical first 24 hours after his team’s 41-12 flop against Penn State on Saturday. He’ll face the media at his regular Monday press conference, deflect questions about his job security for the umpteenth time in the past 9 months, and insist the Tigers are looking forward, not backward, to this weekend’s SEC opener against Missouri. Meanwhile, the entire state will be busy memorizing the number it will take to buy out his contract.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless commits to Auburn
A day after its brutal loss to Penn State, Auburn football got a win on the recruiting trail, as three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless committed to the Tigers. Formerly an Illinois commit, Harkless backed off his commitment on Aug. 9. In the time since, Harkless attended the San Jose State game on an official visit before committing Sunday.
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
WTVM
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
