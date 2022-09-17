Read full article on original website
scttx.com
Timpson 2022 Homecoming Court Duchesses, Sweethearts
September 19, 2022 - Timpson High School announces the 2022 Homecoming Court! The pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:30pm, Friday evening, September 23 at John Herbert Eakin Stadium. The Timpson Bears take on Grapeland Sandies at 7:00pm. Class Duchesses and Queen Candidates. Freshman, Avery Cooper; Sophomore, Bailee Ford; Junior, Cale...
scttx.com
Legacy Elianna Elise Turner
Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Mangum Funeral Home with Rev. Derek Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00PM until service time. Legacy is survived by:. Her loving parents, Stacy Turner and Courtney Adkison. Brothers:. Karter Hunter.
KLTV
Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-integration Black high schools
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tatum and Lufkin high schools remembered two black schools paying them a tribute from the days of segregation. The impact of those schools are still felt today in their communities. Sixty-eight years ago, the world of black-and-white changed, that is when Brown versus Topeka Board of...
scttx.com
Panola College ADN, Center VN Programs Accepting Applicants Until Oct. 1
September 20, 2022 - The Panola College Associate Degree Nursing and Center Vocational Nursing programs are accepting applicants until October 1, 2022. Students accepted to the VN track will begin the program in January 2023 on the Center campus. Applications can be picked up at either the Carthage or Center campus. Contact Yvette Royal at 903-694-4026 on the Carthage campus or Rachel Paddie at 936-598-9543 on the Center campus for additional information.
scttx.com
Kenneth Franklin Gregston
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Ronnie Wheeler will officiate. Interment will follow at Campti Methodist Cemetery in Shelby County. Born February 29, 1936, in Shelby County, Kenneth is...
scttx.com
Timpson Area Genealogy, Heritage Society Welcomes Program on Family Research
September 19, 2022 - Delora Silvers Simms, born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, moved to East Texas in 1983. About seven years ago, a friend encouraged her to research her family, and she was hooked on genealogy. She volunteers at Lufkin Family History and Life Center, located in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Delora has extensive knowledge of Family Search, a research database which is maintained by the Latter Day Saints. Unlike Ancestry, Family Search is a free site.
scttx.com
Gwendolyn H. B. Crawford
Gwendolyn H. B. Crawford passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Lakeside Village Assisted Living, in Center, Texas. She was born November 7, 1921, in the Huber community of Shelby County. She lived most of her adult life in Timpson. She and Oneil celebrated fifty years of marriage in October 1998.
scttx.com
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings
Nelda Kay Oliver Shillings, 86, of Center, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2022, in Center, Texas. She was born on July 23, 1936, in Tenaha, Texas, to the late J.W. Oliver and Elva Forsythe Oliver. A graveside service will be held at a later time. Nelda is survived by:
scttx.com
Bradley Edward Allen
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Timpson, Texas. Bradley was raised his whole life in Timpson. He graduated from Timpson High School in 1975. Bradley enjoyed playing football in High School and went on to play for a short time in college before being injured. Bradley was a retired Shelby County Commissioner, where he served for several years. He was an avid Astros fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bradley was known as being very funny and charismatic. His personality was uplifting to everyone who met him. Bradley’s most precious treasure in this world were his grandchildren. He loved them with all that he had. Bradley was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Timpson. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.
Lufkin Man Wins Custom Bass Boat from Anheuser Busch
I think you could definitely say that Glen Tillar of Lufkin, Texas, was excited to drive away the brand-new boat that he won in a recent contest. He was the winner of a new 2022 TRACKER Pro 170 boat through Anheuser Busch’s statewide text-to-win contest. How do I know...
KWTX
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Half a dozen former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, and the school district has reached a financial settlement with the families of those students. The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley,...
scttx.com
Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Branch 110 Donates to Local Organizations
September 19, 2022 - The members of Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Branch 110 vote to donate their annual dues back to the local community every year. Anyone who purchases a property policy automatically becomes a Hochheim member and has the opportunity to participate in their local branch. Members are assigned to a local branch according to their zip code. This year we were pleased to be able to donate to all of Shelby County’s Volunteer Fire Departments. We also donated to the Shelby County Cancer Fund and to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. It is our pleasure, as Branch members, to be able to support what these organizations stand for and what they do for our community.
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
KSLA
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
scttx.com
Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda
September 19, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha Independent School District will be held September 20, 2022, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which...
KTBS
House party turns violent in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
KTAL
Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the city officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lufkin. The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury following a crash at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and [..]
KTBS
Man on tractor killed in Sabine Parish crash
NOBLE, La. -- A man driving a tractor in the right lane of U.S. Highway 171 was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a loaded log truck, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. north of Noble. State police said Edwin...
KLTV
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
