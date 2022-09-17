Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade commissioner
MIAMI, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday issued an executive order suspending Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who was charged last month with two felonies related to unlawful compensation. An announcement from DeSantis’ office said he will appoint a replacement commissioner in the “coming...
WCJB
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSanis announced a proposal for a new round of sales tax exemptions Tuesday, on items including diapers and strollers, pet food and medical supplies and equipment. Speaking in Bradenton, DeSantis announced the new tax breaks, some of them permanent and others temporary. “I’m proud...
WCJB
Upcoming November ballot will include Amendment 1, addressing raising homes and flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Amendment One, part of efforts to address the effects of rising sea levels and climate change, is aimed largely at helping property owners who elevate all or parts of their homes. The amendment will be on the November 8th ballot. If approved by voters, such improvements would not be considered in determining assessed values. Elevation work would require meeting National Flood Insurance Program and Florida Building Code standards. The proposal was placed on the ballot by the state legislature. Representative Linda Chaney sponsored the measure. She feels homeowners should be incentivized for taking proactive measures against rising seas.
WCJB
Fight over suspended prosecutor headed to trial
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who is hoping to get his job back. However, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle also rejected Warren’s request to block his suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis, saying the public wouldn’t be served by “yo-yoing” leaders in the prosecutor’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Fiona leaves Puerto Rico with 'catastrophic' flooding, power outage
The rising cost of living is having a big impact on educators. Humane Society of North Central Florida announces Pet of the Game competition. A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas.
Comments / 0