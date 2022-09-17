TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Amendment One, part of efforts to address the effects of rising sea levels and climate change, is aimed largely at helping property owners who elevate all or parts of their homes. The amendment will be on the November 8th ballot. If approved by voters, such improvements would not be considered in determining assessed values. Elevation work would require meeting National Flood Insurance Program and Florida Building Code standards. The proposal was placed on the ballot by the state legislature. Representative Linda Chaney sponsored the measure. She feels homeowners should be incentivized for taking proactive measures against rising seas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO