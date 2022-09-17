Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Local Dessert Lounge to Make its Vero Beach Debut
Specific menu items and potential opening dates, are yet to be determined.
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to school
School is back in session and that means that life is getting busier. As families swing into Fall, the age-old question, "What's for dinner?" can be overwhelming. Jupiter's Tavern Pi hopes it has a solution. Whether dining in or grabbing takeout to enjoy at home, the restaurant's house-made pasta, Chicago thin-style or deep-dish pizzas, and dozens of other items on the menu are geared at providing options for the entire family.
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
Okeechobee Music Festival 2023: Who’s performing, when you can get tickets
The four-day, 24/7 dance-party campout known as the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival has announced its 2023 return to the woods near Lake O with performances by more than 120 acts from March 2 to 5. As has been the template for the past few editions of the 6-year-old OMF, the 2023 lineup will be heavy on DJs and EDM, led by global stars Odesza, rap acts and jam bands, with some interesting ...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Lakefront Home in Boca Raton with A Resort Style Pool and Fabulous Amenities Offering at $5.295 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a light-filled estate with SE exposure, impact windows with full amenities for entertaining including a media room, plus a waterfront resort-style pool, spa & covered outdoor Summer kitchen and more is now available for sale. This home located at 5826 Windsor Ter, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bonnie Heatzig (Phone: 561-251-0321) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
WPTV
'Caddyshack' boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980...
sebastiandaily.com
American Pickers traveling through Sebastian in December
American Pickers will travel again through Florida and will be in the greater Sebastian area in December, where they plan to film episodes of their History Channel television series. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them. The way we find...
boatingindustry.com
Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina
Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
cw34.com
Heath advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday, Sept. 19. The FDOH recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than...
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Martin County officials fixed a gas line after a leak caused the evacuation of a restaurant Saturday. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Your...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
2 dogs rescued, 1 found dead in Fort Pierce home
A Treasure Coast animal rescue group has taken in two dogs from a home where they were discovered badly malnourished, and a third dog was found dead.
cityofstuart.us
Get Fit In The Park
Join Instructor Sheri Mercer with the YMCA of the Treasure Coast for a workout experience for all levels. Please bring your own mat to class. Produced by the City of Stuart Community Services Department.
traveltasteandtour.com
Martin County, FL
Tucked away along South Florida’s enchanting Atlantic Coast exists an idyllic slice of paradise called Martin County. A true hidden gem located along the Treasure Coast, it offers more than 22 miles of uncrowded beaches and over 100,000 sprawling acres of parks and conservation lands with plenty of room to stretch out and explore.
Mulch fire continues to burn; 20 million gallons of water delivered
The blaze began nearly a month ago when St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera said lightning struck the area.
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
southfloridareporter.com
Molly’s House – A Home Away from Home
Nestled on a quiet street in the coastal town of Stuart, Florida, stands a lovely three-story Southern-style home with an inviting front porch. This house serves as a temporary home away from home for people from all over the world and all walks of life. Those who reside here have at least one thing in common – they or someone in their family has a serious health condition.
getnews.info
More Than A Cruise: Why Margaritaville At Sea is a Can’t-Miss Immersive Experience
When done right, cruises can be incredible, immersive experiences that let passengers forget about their worries on land. Margaritaville at Sea is one of those experiences, with everything from the music, to the food and beverage options, to the opportunities for fun and relaxation all geared towards putting guests in that Margaritaville state of mind.
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
veronews.com
1 hurt in rollover crash on C.R. 510
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was injured in a rollover crash that briefly closed all lanes along County Road 510 Tuesday, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of C.R. 510, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Two adults were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.
