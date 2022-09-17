ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
The Spun

Tom Brady Addresses Injury He Suffered Sunday

Tom Brady said he injured his finger during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. During his Let's Go! SiriusXM podcast, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady disclosed that the ring finger on his right hand got banged up "pretty good." However, it doesn't sound serious enough...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Whiskey Riff

Eli Manning Hilariously Disguises Himself As “Chad Powers,” Tries To Walk On To The Penn State Football Team

If you’re a football fan, then you know that the Manning brothers are a national treasure that need to be protected at all costs. And if you don’t get it, just checkout their Monday Night Football Manningcast for a few minutes, and it’ll all make sense. But speaking of the Manning bros, ol’ Eli just pulled off one of the most hilarious bits I’ve seen in a hot minute. The former New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champ […] The post Eli Manning Hilariously Disguises Himself As “Chad Powers,” Tries To Walk On To The Penn State Football Team first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
thecomeback.com

Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star

Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
NBC Sports

Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve

Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
