Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense
The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
3-5A Division II Football: Emerson, Independence improve to 4-0
Emerson made history a week in becoming the first Frisco ISD football program to get off to a 3-0 start. On Thursday, the Mavericks extended that record, as they claimed a 34-17 victory over Mount Pleasant to improve to 4-0.
Frisco, Texas To Hold Inaugural Pride Celebration [Update]
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the celebration was taking place Sunday, October 8. Below is the corrected story. We regret the error. Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration. Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon...
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a “credible and potentially imminent threat” at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night
The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
3 arrested, gun recovered after threat reported at Texas high school football game
One adult, one teenager and one juvenile were taken into custody in Texas Friday after authorities thwarted what they believe may have been a mass shooting at a high school homecoming football game. Everman police say an off-duty Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy received a "credible and potentially imminent threat"...
Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal
Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
