Prosper, TX

Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense

The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
LAKE DALLAS, TX
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen

High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
ALLEN, TX
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say

EVERMAN, Texas — Editor’s note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a “credible and potentially imminent threat” at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
McKinney to spray area for mosquitoes Monday night

The City of McKinney is set to spray an area of the city to control mosquitoes after a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus. Spraying will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, weather permitting. The spray area is generally east of Bradley Street, west of Greenville Street/U.S. 380 Intersection, south of Metro Park Drive, and north of Westmoreland Drive.
MCKINNEY, TX
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community

UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
DALLAS, TX
Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
FRISCO, TX

