ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkNwk_0hz4fyxB00

Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.

"SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said in a statement, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

Bluebird said it anticipates commercial product will be available by the end of 2022 through a limited number of qualified treatment centers in the United States.

In August, the company's beti-cel therapy secured FDA approval to treat a rare blood disorder that was priced at a record $2.8 million, the most expensive treatment to date. read more

CALD is caused by mutations in a gene called ABCD1 that leads to the buildup of very long-chain fatty acids in the brain and spinal cord. It typically occurs in boys between the ages of 3 and 12.

Eli-cel adds functional copies of the ABCD1 gene in a patient's stem cells to help produce a protein required to break down the long-chain fatty acids.

The approval was largely expected after the drug received unanimous endorsement from a panel of outside advisers to the FDA in June. read more

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Devika Syamnath and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Health

Supplements That Should Not Be Mixed

Many people take supplements to help with health conditions or improve their well-being. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and probiotics are all types of supplements that may aid health (FDA, 2022). You might even take a combination of supplements. But there are certain combinations that shouldn't be taken. Supplements might interact not only with each other, but also with medications you may be taking. That's why knowing the potential interactions of supplements is important.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cgtlive.com

Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA

Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's (FENC.O) intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator's website.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Therapy#U S#U S Fda#Skysona#Cald#Beti Cel#Eli Cel
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Medical Cannabis May Have Far-Reaching Benefits for Neurological Disorders

Research suggests cannabis can improve quality of life for patients who suffer from pain and neurological disorders. Medical cannabis may improve the symptoms of neurological disorders and pain-related ailments, according to research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. In the large, online study conducted by Realm of Caring and researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, medical cannabis was found to improve quality of life in patients who did not find relief using traditional treatment.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid

COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combined alcohol and cannabinoid exposure leads to synergistic toxicity by affecting cerebellar Purkinje cells

Combined use of cannabis and alcohol results in greater psychoactive toxicity than either substance alone, but the underlying central mechanisms behind this worsened outcome remain unclear. Here we show that the synergistic effect of Î”9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and ethanol on motor incoordination in mice is achieved by activating presynaptic type 1 cannabinoid receptors (CB1R) and potentiating extrasynaptic glycine receptors (GlyR) within cerebellar Purkinje cells (PCs). The combination of ethanol and THC significantly reduces miniature excitatory postsynaptic current frequency in a CB1R-dependent manner, while increasing the extrasynaptic GlyR-mediated chronic chloride current, both leading to decreased PC activity. Ethanol enhances THC actions by boosting the blood"“brain-barrier permeability of THC and enriching THC in the cell membrane. Di-desoxy-THC, a designed compound that specifically disrupts THC"“GlyR interaction without affecting the basic functions of CB1R and GlyR, is able to restore PC function and motor coordination in mice. Our findings provide potential therapeutic strategies for overcoming the synergistic toxicity caused by combining cannabis and alcohol use.
CHINA
bloomberglaw.com

Medicare Enrollees Struggle With Opioid Abuse, Treatment Access

More than 50,000 ‘Part D’ beneficiaries overdosed in 2021. More than 1 million Medicare beneficiaries were diagnosed with opioid use disorder in 2021, but fewer than 20% received medication to treat their disorder, a federal watchdog agency reported Thursday. “This low proportion may indicate that beneficiaries have challenges...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

599K+
Followers
355K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy