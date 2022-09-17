ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine’s Past ‘Monogamy Is Not In Our Genetic Makeup’ Comment Goes Viral Amidst Cheating Claims

Adam Levine, 43, admitted to cheating over a decade before he was accused of being unfaithful to his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Cosmopolitan in 2009, five years before he married Behati, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. “People cheat. I have cheated,” Adam also said. “And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”
Emily Ratajkowski appears to back accuser in Adam Levine saga: ‘It’s classic misogyny’

Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about the “cheating” scandal surrounding Adam Levine.On Monday (19 September), 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and that he asked to name his new baby after her.“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to claim that the man in question was...
