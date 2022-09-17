Read full article on original website
Look: Taylor Swift shares first track name from 'Midnights' album
Taylor Swift announced "Mastermind," the 13th track on her forthcoming album, "Midnights."
Adam Levine’s Past ‘Monogamy Is Not In Our Genetic Makeup’ Comment Goes Viral Amidst Cheating Claims
Adam Levine, 43, admitted to cheating over a decade before he was accused of being unfaithful to his wife Behati Prinsloo, 34. “Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Cosmopolitan in 2009, five years before he married Behati, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. “People cheat. I have cheated,” Adam also said. “And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”
Pete Davidson Rocks Sweats, Sunglasses In First Red Carpet Appearance After Kim Kardashian Split: Photos
Pete Davidson made his red carpet return nearly a month after his breakup with Kim Kardashian. The comedian, 28, was all smiles as he posed for photos at the event on Tuesday, September 20. Pete sported a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, as he celebrated the premiere of his new rom-com Meet Cute, which he stars in alongside Kaley Cuoco.
Emily Ratajkowski appears to back accuser in Adam Levine saga: ‘It’s classic misogyny’
Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out about the “cheating” scandal surrounding Adam Levine.On Monday (19 September), 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh alleged on TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and that he asked to name his new baby after her.“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to claim that the man in question was...
