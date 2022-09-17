ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yankees blow early lead, fall late to Brewers as four-game win streak ends

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aOa8_0hz4fQ8b00

MILWAUKEE — The Yankees’ four-game winning streak ended with a thud Friday night in a 7-6 loss to the Brewers, as they blew an early five-run lead before Garrett Mitchell’s two-out RBI single up the middle off Clay Holmes in the bottom of the ninth gave Milwaukee the victory.

Hunter Renfroe led off the ninth with a double, Kolten Wong hit a grounder that sent him to third and Andrew McCutchen walked.

Holmes struck out Jace Peterson before walking Victor Caratini to load the bases and bring up Mitchell.

The loss dropped the Yankees’ lead in the AL East to 5 ½ games over the Blue Jays, who defeated Baltimore.

But while the game was lost in the ninth, Frankie Montas continues to be a concern for the Yankees. The right-hander was unable to get out of the fourth inning and his ERA as a Yankee rose to 6.35 in eight starts.

“I’ve got to do a better job,’’ said Montas, one of the Yankees’ main acquisitions at the trade deadline. “I haven’t performed like I want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeEyc_0hz4fQ8b00
Garrett Mitchell hits the walk-off single in the ninth inning.
AP

Asked if he believed Montas could get back to being the pitcher the Yankees hoped would slide into the No. 2 spot behind Gerrit Cole heading into the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone said, “We need him to. He’ll be back out there.

“We’ve got to get him moving in a good direction [to get] momentum.”

And Boone is confident he can get there before the postseason.

“We’ve got to keep working at it,’’ he said. “He can be a difference-maker when he’s going well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBmTv_0hz4fQ8b00
The Brewers celebrate after their walk-off win.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wt3Iz_0hz4fQ8b00
Garrett Mitchell celebrates after his walk off.
AP

Despite Montas’ poor outing, Josh Donaldson tied the game with a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth off Taylor Rogers and rookie Oswaldo Cabrera followed with a double to right-center.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa bunted Cabrera to third, but Miguel Andujar, in the game for an ill Marwin Gonzalez, struck out looking. Kyle Higashioka, who had replaced an injured Jose Trevino, then flied out.

The Yankees got off to a fast start, staking Montas to a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

Aaron Judge — who had two more hits, but didn’t homer — led off the game with an infield single. After Giancarlo Stanton flied out, Gleyber Torres continued his hot hitting with a double to center to send Judge to third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IM8V5_0hz4fQ8b00
Frankie Montas pitches during the first inning.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOo1o_0hz4fQ8b00
Josh Donaldson hits a game-tying solo homer in the ninth inning.
AP
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWpOh_0hz4fQ8b00
Aaron Judge clear choice for MVP despite Shohei Ohtani’s brilliance

Donaldson’s sacrifice fly to left scored Judge for the game’s first run.

After Cabrera walked, Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to center to drive in Torres and Gonzalez followed with another base hit up the middle, knocking in Cabrera to make it 3-0.

The Yankees added to their lead in the second, loading the bases with no one out on an Aaron Hicks infield hit, a Judge check-swing single to center and a walk to Stanton.

After Torres flied out to shallow left, Donaldson hit a slow roller to shortstop. The Brewers tried to turn a double play, but second baseman Wong bounced the throw to first and Rowdy Tellez didn’t get in front of it. That allowed Hicks and Judge to score for a 5-0 lead.

But Montas continued his Sonny Gray impression in the bottom of the inning, giving up a two-out, three-run homer to Willy Adames. The 427-foot shot cut the Yankees’ lead to two runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYO64_0hz4fQ8b00
Willy Adames hits a three-run home run in the second inning.
Getty Images

Montas was pulled with just one out in the fourth in his fifth dud in eight starts as a Yankee.

Lucas Luetge struggled and gave up a single to Yelich and an RBI ground rule double to Adames to cut the Yankees’ lead to 5-4.

A sacrifice fly by Tellez tied the score at 5-5

Greg Weissert got the final out of the fourth and Domingo German entered for his second straight appearance out of the bullpen and pitched well again, tossing 1 ²/₃ shutout innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZlYy_0hz4fQ8b00
Willy Adames celebrates after his RBI double in the fourth inning.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnHNR_0hz4fQ8b00
Lucas Luetge pitches during the Yankees’ loss to the Brewers.
AP

Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino combined to retire four straight batters.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered in the bottom of the eighth and issued a leadoff walk to Peterson. Omar Narvaez bunted back to Loaisiga, who fired to second, where Kiner-Falefa made a terrific scoop to get the force.

But Torres couldn’t come up with a play to his right on Mitchell’s hard grounder for an infield hit and Yelich beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play after the Brewers challenged the call.

Kiner-Falefa then couldn’t handle a sharp grounder by Adames and Milwaukee went ahead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy