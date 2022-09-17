ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

FNF: Hahnville takes down Northshore 17-10

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Hahnville and Northshore featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

You can catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

