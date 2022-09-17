Warner Music Group has found its next CEO. The label says that Robert Kyncl will succeed Stephen Cooper on Jan. 1 of next year.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Launches Revenue-Sharing Programs for Shorts, Music LicensingYouTube Says It Has Made $6B in Payments to Music IndustryTaylour Paige on Starring in Kendrick Lamar's Short Film 'We Cry Together': "It Was the Right Time, Right Place, Right People" (Exclusive) Kyncl knows Warner Music well, having spent years as the chief business officer of YouTube, one of the label’s biggest partners. Kyncl announced his intention to step down from YouTube last month. Warner Music had previously said...

MUSIC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO