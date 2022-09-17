Read full article on original website
Related
unipanthers.com
UNI volleyball begins MVC play at Valparaiso, UIC
Valparaiso, Ind.| Athletics-Recreation Center (5,000) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) Chicago, Ill.| Flames Athletic Center (500) UNIpanthers.com (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- The UNI Panther volleyball team begins the next segment of its 2022 season with the opening of Missouri Valley Conference play...
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer to play first road match against Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. -- UNI soccer will play their first road game of the season against a nearby conference opponent. After winning in overtime last season against the Illinois State Redbirds, the Panthers will look to get the job done in regulation on Thursday evening. It will be UNI's first night game of the season after playing the first eight games at home during the day. The Panthers hope to get back in the win column with a solid performance in Illinois.
Comments / 0