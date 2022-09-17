NORMAL, Ill. -- UNI soccer will play their first road game of the season against a nearby conference opponent. After winning in overtime last season against the Illinois State Redbirds, the Panthers will look to get the job done in regulation on Thursday evening. It will be UNI's first night game of the season after playing the first eight games at home during the day. The Panthers hope to get back in the win column with a solid performance in Illinois.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO