Before Julien Gums was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football

THIBODAUX, La. — Former De La Salle star Julien Gums played in four games last year before an injury against Houston Baptist sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Gums returned to a loaded Nicholls backfield this fall, more motivated than ever to make a seismic impact on the football field.

“My go-to word to myself is dedication. I dedicate myself to this game. I dedicate myself to doing what I have to do to be the guy I’m supposed to be. I dedicate myself to come on the field and help my guys in any kind of way, to help them win games. I dedicate myself to be the best version of me,” says Nicholls senior running back Julien Gums.

Julien Gums holds just about every rushing record at Nicholls State University, with two more approaching.

He currently sits at 2,624 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in his Colonel career

He needs 35 yards to break the school record for rushing yards held by Josh Son and 3 touchdowns to break the school rushing touchdown record currently held by Chase Fourcade.

Marks that would show the strides he has made since arriving in Thibodaux years ago.

“Since day one that he got on campus, we’re just super impressed. He was the quarterback, right? Everybody knows he was the quarterback when we got him and the transition to running back and to do what he’s done. He’s fought some injuries but he’s fought through it and came back. He’s in the best shape of his life that he’s been in. You know, the thing that I can say about Julien Gums is as good a running back as he is, he’s even a greater young man,” says Nicholls head football coach Tim Rebowe.

Julien Gums, before he was a Colonel, he was a star on Friday Night Football.

