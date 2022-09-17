ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mickey: Five Cowboy starters won’t play Sunday

By Adam Bradshaw
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuxGS_0hz4ebrV00

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After a very rough first week of the 2022 NFL Season the Dallas Cowboys head into Sunday’s game against the Super Bowl runner up Cincinnati Bengals without five of their starters.

Most notably missing is quarterback Dak Prescott who suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also gone, safety Jayron Kearse, guard Connor McGovern, and defensive end Tarell Basham, all suffered injuries in the season opener on Sunday night.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup has yet to practice or play with the team this year as he continues to rehab from off-season surgery. Gallup is expected back in the lineup in the next few weeks.

Prescott had successful surgery this week but is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks, leaving backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm for the foreseeable future.

In his weekly injury report from The Star, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about the team Dallas will put on the field Sunday at AT&T stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
Texoma's Homepage

Body found behind Academy Sports + Outdoors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body. According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tarell Basham
Texoma's Homepage

Foot chase leads police to murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search for a suspect of a nightclub shooting also turns up a murder suspect who was wanted for violating his bond. On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, Wichita Falls were looking for Alton Mackey, 27, after he failed to show in court back in February, and had information he was at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ESPN

'Micah, keep going! Don't stop!' With LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys' defense leading the way

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not understand the question at first, so it was asked twice. “Well, if Maris got 61 home runs,” Jones said, referring to New York Yankees legend Roger Maris, who still holds the American League home run record, for now. “That’s old stuff right there. But, uh, no, I don’t know about, I’m not sure where we got 34.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Tx#Gallup#At T#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Texoma's Homepage

Accused robber back in jail for intoxicated assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman out on bond awaiting trial for robbery of a sporting goods store last November is now in jail for two counts of intoxication assault after a one-car accident injured two passengers early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. Kassidy Latham, 25, was arrested after police say the Nissan Altima she […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mickey: All smiles at the Star Monday

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Nothing helps lighten the mood of a football team more than a win. But when it’s an improbable win under very difficult circumstances, the outcome is even sweeter. The Dallas Cowboys last second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at AT&T Stadium was just such an event. The […]
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy