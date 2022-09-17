ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat

The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross

At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
Northwest Cabarrus High Evacuated Monday Morning after Bomb Threat Note

CONCORD, N.C. — Students were evacuated at Northwest Cabarrus High Monday morning after school staff discovered a note about a bomb threat. The threat was deemed not credible but a Cabarrus County School official said students were immediately evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution. Cabarrus...
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
Students, parents involved in North Carolina middle school bus fight: officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a middle school bus fight in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to...
Carowinds Implementing New Safety Protocols Following Unruly Behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is changing its safety protocols following unruly behavior during the opening weekend of its Halloween themed attraction SCarowinds. Park officials will announce a new chaperone policy on Tuesday in addition to other security protocols. Park officials say they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place Saturday, September 17, 2022.
