Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
Author responds to attempts to remove his book from North Carolina school
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
Gaston County employees hold rally, walk-in at Monday's Board of Education meeting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County school employees made their voices heard at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting on Monday. In a post on social media, NCAE President Pam Miller called for students, parents and concerned citizens to participate in a rally and walk-in at the BOE meeting Monday evening.
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
Parents concerned after threat triggers evacuation of high school in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School are back in their classrooms after an evacuation Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Chopper 9 flew over the school as students sat in stadium bleachers waiting to get the all-clear to return to class. Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz...
Student identified in connection with bomb threats made at local schools this week
NORTH CAROLINA — Officials with Cabarrus County Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District said they evacuated students and staff from five campuses because of threats made Tuesday. The decisions come just a day after one of those schools, Northwest Cabarrus High School, evacuated for the same reason. Later...
‘Person of interest’ identified after threats prompt four Cabarrus County schools to evacuate
Multiple schools in Cabarrus County were evacuated on Tuesday due to bomb threats, according to district officials.
Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Union County host first Pride festival at Monroe park
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend, Union County celebrated its first Pride festival at Monroe Belk Tonawanda Park. Organizers said they started working on this event in March and hope it would bring together the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event had 50 vendors, drag performers, and food...
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy during SCarowinds event hours. No one 17 years old and younger will be allowed to enter without a chaperone. Chaperones...
'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project
CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness. The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless. HUDDLE HOUSING: Find out more about how it...
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
Oakboro approves new annexation town limit agreement with Red Cross
At Monday’s meeting of the Oakboro Town Council, commissioners approved a new annexation agreement which establishes a border between the two municipalities. The new border meets at the crossroads of N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road, then branches off to the east and west, moving around the borders of several properties in the area.
Northwest Cabarrus High Evacuated Monday Morning after Bomb Threat Note
CONCORD, N.C. — Students were evacuated at Northwest Cabarrus High Monday morning after school staff discovered a note about a bomb threat. The threat was deemed not credible but a Cabarrus County School official said students were immediately evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution. Cabarrus...
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
Students, parents involved in North Carolina middle school bus fight: officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a middle school bus fight in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to...
Carowinds Implementing New Safety Protocols Following Unruly Behavior
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is changing its safety protocols following unruly behavior during the opening weekend of its Halloween themed attraction SCarowinds. Park officials will announce a new chaperone policy on Tuesday in addition to other security protocols. Park officials say they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place Saturday, September 17, 2022.
