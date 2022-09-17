Read full article on original website
5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against USF
University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against USF in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision to Florida State last Friday night. The Cardinals will play a team from the state of Florida for the third straight week.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | With yelling, extra running, encouraging, Louisville searches for turnaround formula
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday night, there was screaming, especially from a University of Louisville assistant coach who unloaded on a group of players at a volume that registered through a pair of walls. On the weekend, there was bonus conditioning, a reward for the players for the penalties,...
10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you
Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
Blake Nichelson is a 'Nole, another decision on the horizon, and 1 vs. 1 with Alex Atkins (OTB)
Florida State went west to land Top150 linebacker Blake Nichelson, beating out Oregon in the process. What are the Seminoles getting in Nichelson? On The Bench provides a scouting report from its live watch party with Coach AB, Kev, Brendan, and Nee. Then we get into the latest re: WR...
Snap Counts for FSU’s win over Louisville
Here’s a look at who played, and how much, in Florida State’s win over Louisville. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 SG George Washington III
The guard from Dayton, who formerly played in the city of Louisville, decommitted from the Buckeyes earlier this month.
Top247 LB Blake Nichelson breaks down his commitment to Florida State
Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson is headed to the Sunshine State. The four-star linebacker just announced his commitment to Florida State, live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel. He broke down why he picked the ‘Noles. “I just felt like when I was there, I just felt needed there,” said...
Louisville Lands Commitment from '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr.
The wing from Michigan is the second commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2023.
Louisville.com
Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
Once numerous, the few remaining ferries on the Ohio River carry on
The boats hearken back to a slower time and maintain the cultural heartbeats of the small communities that keep them afloat.
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022
Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
wdrb.com
Showers For Some To Come Monday
Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
Simmons College dedicates old Central High building; now known as Ida B. Wells Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Simmons College of Kentucky is bringing a piece of Louisville history back to life. The school dedicated the old Central High School near the Limerick neighborhood on Thursday. Simmons said it will now become the Ida B. Wells Hall, named after the prominent journalist and early...
Councilmen criticize Louisville mayor's role in violence intervention program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Council members Mark Fox and Anthony Piagentini criticized the mayor's office Monday for "not properly executing" Group violence intervention (GVI). The Republican and Democrat councilmen pointed to Louisville's homicide numbers as proof of the program's improper implementation. While shootings are down 33% from this time last...
247Sports
