ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against USF

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against USF in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., before dropping a 35-31 decision to Florida State last Friday night. The Cardinals will play a team from the state of Florida for the third straight week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

10 Stats/Facts about FSU that will impress you

Florida State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015. The strong start lends itself to some remarkable trends. Here are 10 stats/facts about the Seminoles that will impress you... 3. J-Trav is airing it out. Jordan Travis is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country via PFF as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
247Sports

Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Seminoles#Cardinals
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
JC Phelps

“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022

Hey, y’all! Are you gearing up for BowmanFest 2022? The event is held on October 1st and 2nd and is extra special this year, as it is celebrating Bowman Field’s 100th anniversary! I recently had the chance to sit down with Pat MacDonald, who serves as the event organizer of BowmanFest – a Louisville event that you will not want to miss!
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wdrb.com

Showers For Some To Come Monday

Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy