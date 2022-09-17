Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
papreplive.com
Pezzeca’s goal stands up as Strath Haven scrambles past Haverford
HAVERFORD — The plan from Strath Haven Tuesday night was, by high school soccer standards, fairly sophisticated. Knowing that Haverford held the edge in midfield playmaking, particularly on home turf, the Panthers went to A.G. Cornog Field to play a high press. The high offside line carried risks, requiring consistent pressure to players in possession trying to pick out passes, and a steep price to pay if they got it wrong.
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Gwynedd Mercy beats Merion Mercy, remains unbeaten
GWYNEDD VALLEY >> Gwynedd Mercy Academy dominated the first half against Merion Mercy Academy Tuesday afternoon. The Monarchs put 18 shots on goal and earned 11 penalty corners in the first 30 minutes compared the the Golden Bears’ two shots and one penalty corner. Despite the large gap in...
papreplive.com
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 20th): Upper Moreland solves Upper Dublin in overtime
Upper Moreland 3, Upper Dublin 2, OT: The Cardinals scored the first two goals of the game, but the Bears rallied with goals from Willow Taylor, Kylie Wiest and Maggie Brophy to pull out the win on Tuesday in SOL play. Wiest also finished with two assists. Alaina Sanders and Erin Seabrook scored for Upper Dublin. Upper Moreland trailed 2-0 through the first 57 minutes but their transition offense then started to click with Taylor and Wiest hooking up for the first two goals. Then in overtime Wiest slotted a ball over to Maggie Brophy for the gamewinner.
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple
Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT
Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Philadelphia unveils ‘21st Century’ workforce initiative at three high schools
Starting next year, students at three neighborhood Philadelphia high schools will be able to pursue workforce training in specific fields related to local needs and interests. Students at Overbrook High School will be able to get certifications and internships in the entertainment industry. At nearby West Philadelphia High School, the focus will be urban development and real estate. And at Bartram High School in southwest, an area of the city lined with car dealerships and repair centers on the main road to Philadelphia’s airport, students will concentrate on the automotive, logistics, and transportation industries.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester Upland School District on a ‘Good Trajectory’
Chester Upland Superintendent Craig Parkinson (left) and Receiver Nafis Nichols welcome back students at an Aug. 29 bell-ringing ceremony. Chester Upland School District is making a comeback, starting this school year with only two teacher openings and with all of its teachers certified, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “That sends...
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Movie Filming In Philadelphia
A new movie is being filmed in Philadelphia, 6abc reports. The film "Audrey's Children," is based on the life of legendary oncologist Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities in 1974, according to its IMDb page. Natalie Dormer, best known for her roles in the "Hunger Games"...
The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg
Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidates for Philly Mayor and more.
Comments / 0