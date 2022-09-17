A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.

CENTREVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO