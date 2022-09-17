Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Battle tested: East Ascension, ASH square off in tough non-district contest in Week 4
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While much of the focus in Week 4 will be on Newman versus Many, Cenla cannot also forget about another highly anticipated non-district matchup that pins East Ascension against ASH. Don’t let the records fool you, as each team comes into Week 4 just 1-2, but...
kalb.com
Mystikal’s attorney discusses recent charges in Ascension Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an interview on Tuesday morning, Attorney Joel Pearce spoke about the rapper Mystikal’s most recent charges. On Sept. 7, 2022 Michael Tyler (known as Mystikal) pled not guilty to charges of rape and battery in Ascension Parish.
kalb.com
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Miss. St.; previews game against New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and previewed the upcoming matchup against New Mexico. He spoke about running back John Emery returning to the field after missing all of last season and the first two games of this one because of academics.
kalb.com
LSU DB Jay Ward, DE BJ Ojulari named SEC Players of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU defensive players earned SEC honors after the Tigers’ 31-16 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Defensive back Jay Ward was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and defensive end BJ Ojulari was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
kalb.com
Baton Rouge police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With speculation surrounding the shooting death of LSU senior Allison “Allie” Rice, Baton Rouge police officials are clarifying the status of their investigation. As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for BRPD says investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and...
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
