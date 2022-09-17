ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

kalb.com

LSU DB Jay Ward, DE BJ Ojulari named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU defensive players earned SEC honors after the Tigers’ 31-16 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Defensive back Jay Ward was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and defensive end BJ Ojulari was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA

