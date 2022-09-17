WILLIS, Texas — Someone who bought a Texas Lottery ticket in Willis is a multi-millionaire and they might not even know it yet. Their quick pick ticket matched all six numbers in the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the $19 million jackpot! With the cash value option, it's worth $11,992,501.82 before taxes.

