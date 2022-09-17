ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Texas Coca-Cola Bottler Helps Collect Litter to Keep DFW Beautiful

Let's talk trash... In Irving, more than 60,000 tons of garbage ends up in the city landfill. On average, residents throw away about 4 pounds a day. But that's not even the worst part – Approximately 80 percent of that waste is potentially recyclable. To combat the pile-up, Abraham...
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight

CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
WFAA

Gov. Greg Abbott increases lead over Beto O'Rourke, new poll says

DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott has increased his lead to nine points over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in a new poll released Monday. Abbott led O'Rourke 47%-38% in the latest polling from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News. The poll surveyed 1,268 registered voters...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#Politics State#Republican#Democratic#Texans#Ut Tyler#Multip
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Community Policy