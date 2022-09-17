Barnesville Now 5-0, Hands River Their First Loss
HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville won the battle of unbeatens Friday night in Hannibal, 35-21 over River.
The Shamrocks are now 5-0 on the season and they will host Worthington Christian next week. The Pilots slip to 4-1 and will visit Bridgeport.
