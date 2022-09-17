Read full article on original website
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell...
Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
Shots fired at house with three children inside
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside. Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.
Arrest made in 2019 Killeen child injury case
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen Police officer making a traffic stop on Sunday discovered the driver was wanted in a 2019 child injury case. Quartesha Tarshail Milligan was taken into custody following the stop of her SUV for a traffic violation near Central Texas Expressway and Gateway Drive in Killeen.
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
Former teacher faces new charges
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Central Texas teacher indicted for online solicitation of a minor has been arrested again on charges involving a new victim. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division said Monday that 60-year-old Timothy Bruner was arrested in October 2021 and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, as well as stalking by the Human Trafficking Unit. Bruner sent text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator posing as an underage person through social media accounts.
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
Killeen mayor to host Hispanic Heritage Month reception
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception at City Hall this Tuesday at 4 p.m. The City says this event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor, located at 101 North College Street, and the community is invited to attend. The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 have been invited – as Mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
Residents displaced, animals dead in apartment fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents from four units have been displaced in a Killeen apartment fire. Two animals also died in the fire. The City of Killeen says its Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, which was at a two-story apartment in the 1200 block of College Street. Crews saw black smoke coming from a second-floor apartment door and window, and the Killeen Police Department evacuated homes of adjacent residents. Crews did not find any residents inside, although one dog and one cat were confirmed dead.
