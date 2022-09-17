ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture

Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
David City, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
David City, NE
klkntv.com

Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzer#American Football#Scouts
klkntv.com

Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
LEXINGTON, KY
klkntv.com

Cooler air on the way!

It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWT

Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha

Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy