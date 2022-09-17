Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Former Husker Jordan Larson to serve as volunteer assistant at Midland University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legendary Husker is coaching in Nebraska, but not at her alma mater. Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native and a three-time Olympian, has joined Midland University’s volleyball coaching staff. She will join head coach Paul Giesselmann as a volunteer assistant this fall. Larson had...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball highlights and scores, Sept. 20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran stayed undefeated on senior night, defeating Archbishop Bergan 25-22, 25-14 and Bishop Neumann Neumann 25-21, 25-14 on Tuesday. Here are the other highlights from around the area:. Lincoln Southeast hosted a Class A in-city matchup against Lincoln Southwest. The Silverhawks swept the Knights,...
klkntv.com
‘We control our own destiny’: Mickey Joseph works on fundamentals during bye week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interim head coach Mickey Joseph knows how much the Huskers need a bye week. Since Sept. 11, the team has dealt with the firings of head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, plus a 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. At a Tuesday...
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
klkntv.com
Four-star recruit Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid a slew of coaching changes, Nebraska lost a four-star defensive rusher recruit Sunday night. Cameron Lenhardt announced his decommitment from the program on Twitter. He thanked “Coach Chin,” referring to Erik Chinander, who was fired as defensive coordinator on Sunday. He is...
klkntv.com
UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
klkntv.com
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County was brought under control after about two hours Tuesday. Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Dankers said “a big wooded area caught fire” but there wasn’t much damage. “It wasn’t spreading too fast ’cause...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker talks Scott Frost’s ‘betrayal’
As the Nebraska football program moves to put Scott Frost further and further into the rearview mirror, more and more evidence that the state of the program and its head coach was worse than previously known keeps surfacing. While there have been some ugly accusations about what Frost was doing...
klkntv.com
Husker volleyball earns win on the road against Kentucky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers volleyball team earned their 8th win of the season after sweeping the University of Kentucky on Sunday. The team battled through a close 1st set, earning the victory 27-25 to start the match on the right foot. Set number two was also close...
klkntv.com
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
klkntv.com
Authorities say Lincoln man led them through bean field during Seward County chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man led authorities through the woods and a bean field during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle commit “multiple” traffic violations while heading west on Highway 6 near 168th Road, just north of Pleasant Dale.
1011now.com
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
Nebraska Football: Miami Hurricanes fans melt down, want Scott Frost
When it comes to Nebraska football and the Miami Hurricanes, it appears that one team’s trash is another team’s treasure. While most Nebraska football fans were watching the Huskers get dismantled 49-14 on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners, there was still a general feeling of relief that Scott Frost is gone.
News Channel Nebraska
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Monday night, LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off south 27th St. and Southpionte Trail, for an unconscious man. Police said...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
klkntv.com
Part of 70th Street in Lincoln will be fully closed until end of month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A busy Lincoln street will now be closed off until the end of the month due to pavement damage. City officials say crews were working to replace a fire sprinkler line at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 70th and A Streets when they noticed something wrong.
