Vellon accounts for 8 touchdowns in Amsterdam’s football win over Queensbury

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Amsterdam quarterback Jhai Vellon takes off with the ball after breaking away from Queensbury's Jeremih Cross in a Class A football showdown Friday at Wilbur Lynch Literary Academy in Amsterdam.

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam spent a long time trying to get the lead Friday. The Rams finally did by taking the quickest route — by the air.

Amsterdam scored on five straight passing touchdowns in the second half to rally from a halftime deficit and beat Queensbury 60-35 in a Class A non-divisional football game at Lynch Literacy Academy.

Senior quarterback Jhai Vellon finished with 14 completions on 24 attempts for 342 yards and seven touchdowns to help the Rams improve to 2-0 overall. He also rushed 12 time for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Louie Gonzalez led the receivers with five catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Talon Hollingsworth added three catches for 85 yards and two scores, while Ceasar Thompson snagged four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Miller also had a receiving touchdown.

Queensbury (0-2) presented the Rams with problems in the first half, especially Trevon Bailey, who rushed for 75 yards on seven carries, and had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a score.

Thompson had a 72-yard kickoff return touchdown of his own.

After trailing the Spartans 35-26 at halftime, Amsterdam held Queensbury scoreless in the second half.

Queensbury 21 14 0 0 – 35

Amsterdam 14 12 20 14 – 60

Q — Bailey 70 run (kick good)

Q — Reynolds 7 run (kick good)

A — Vellon 12 run (run failed)

Q — Bailey 79 kickoff return (kick good)

A — Gonzalez 7 pass from Vellon (Gonzalez pass from Vellon)

Q — Bailey 35 pass from Ward (kick good)

A — Thompson 72 kickoff return (pass failed)

A — Gonzalez 17 pass from Vellon (pass failed)

Q — Ward 1 run (kick good)

A — Gonzalez 58 pass from Vellon (Miller run)

A — Gonzalez 15 pass from Vellon (run failed)

A — Hollingsworth 57 pass from Vellon (pass failed)

A — Thompson 63 pass from Vellon (Baker run)

A — Miller 28 pass from Vellon (pass failed)

