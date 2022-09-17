West Rusk falls to 2-2 after home loss to Tatum 49-39

NEW LONDON, Texas ( KETK ) The West Rusk Raiders are now 2-2 on the 2022 season after a loss at home to the Tatum Eagles on Friday night.

The final score was: 49-39

Next week, West Rusk will head to Arp to play the Tigers, while Tatum will play Lumberton at a neutral site.

