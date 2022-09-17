ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 49

Sanzo Moriyama
4d ago

I already know President Biden is senile but if anyone believe this going to work. I sorry to break the news to you but mother nature is going to knock those fans down with a Tsunami or Earthquake.

Reply
17
Citizen Jane
4d ago

Depending on it for what?! Powering the state?! Biden’s so far out in left field he can’t even…

Reply
17
eddiebob
3d ago

Great.. what a fantastic way to create supplemental power! Solar panels are great too.. but.. do not lose sight of the FACT that these are merely helpers to the real creators of electricity.. namely coal. Why?? Well.. the sun goes down, the wind don’t always blow.. coal burns all day and night.. reliable.. just as reliable as gas and oil.

Reply(13)
4
eenews.net

California water pipeline hits legal setback

A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’

The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

California Stimulus Check Update 2022

In California, millions of Californians will receive inflation relief checks, and on top of that, married couples with children are going to be getting as much as $1,050. These payments are coming out of California's $97 billion budget surplus, and they will be going out as direct deposits or potentially as debit cards. The first round of payments are known to be going out as soon as October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy